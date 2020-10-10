Butch Baird, 69, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Darrell Wayne Baird was born on Sept. 25, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Robert Madison and Frieda Mae Nation Baird, was married to the former Betty Sue Noffsinger on Feb. 21, 1993, and was better known as “Butch” to both his family and friends. Butch retired as an engineer from the Crounse Corp. and was a member of Glenville Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran, enjoyed gardening and collecting both Indian artifacts and antique crocks.
In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his daughter, Dreama Baird; and by a brother, Steve Baird.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Betty Baird; a stepson, Tracy Arnold (Kris) of Madisonville; five grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and two sisters, Sharon Sandefur (Al) and Janet Sandefur (Bill), both of Beech Grove.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Glenville Baptist Cemetery with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Butch’s family. Butch’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Monday on musterfuneralhomes.com.
Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Butch Baird family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Glenville Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Shelia Iglehart, 3451 Kentucky 140 W., Utica, KY 42376.
Share your memories and photos of Butch at muster
Commented