LIVERMORE — Butch Cobb, 91, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home in Livermore. James Ernest Cobb was born Sept. 18, 1928, in Livermore to the late Charles M. and Zelphia Nicholson Cobb, was married to the former Elaine Marie “Glenda” Jenkins Sept. 18, 1948, and was better known as “Butch” to both his family and friends. Butch was a retired heavy equipment operator and a U.S. Marine veteran. He enjoyed University of Kentucky basketball. In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Glenda Cobb, who died Jan. 9, 2015.
Survivors include a son, Wayman Henry of Livermore; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a niece, Brenda Geary (Edward) of Moorman; a nephew, Bubby Cobb (Twana) of Livermore; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial will be in the Richland Baptist Cemetery in McLean County, with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Butch’s family from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Butch’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Butch’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Friday.
The Butch Cobb family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jack Burden, 650 Hicks Road, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
