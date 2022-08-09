CALHOUN — Butch Trimble, 56, of Calhoun went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Reybourne Render Trimble, Jr. was born September 1, 1965, in Wiesbaden, Germany to Reybourne Render and Elizabeth Ann Daugherty Trimble and was married to the former Renina Jean Arnold August 31, 2007, and was better known as “Butch” to both his family and friends. Butch was a mechanic for Muster Coaches in Calhoun and a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, cooking, and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Nina Trimble; two daughters, Samantha Beckett (John) of San Antonio, Texas and Jodi Trimble of Owensboro; three stepsons, Keith McElvain, Kyle McElvain both of Owensboro and Joseph Fulkerson of Sacramento; a stepdaughter, Jessica Fulkerson of Owensboro; 12 grandchildren; his parents, Render and Ann Trimble of Island; and three sisters, Christina West, Barbara Rickard (Dean) both of Island and Tori Evans (Floyd) of West Louisville.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Roy Day officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County, with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Butch’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Butch’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The Butch Trimble family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Butch Trimble, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Butch at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented