Byron Anthony Johnson, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born May 7, 1953, to the late Francis and Elizabeth Johnson. Byron retired from Johnson, Depp & Quisenberry and spent eight years as the bowling coach at Daviess County High School. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing softball.
Byron was also preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer A. Johnson, and brother, Mark S. Johnson.
He is survived by children, Joshua (Bethany) Johnson-Arnold, Byron Tanner Johnson, and Audrey (Matt) Bayles; siblings, Susan J. Cecil, Dennis A. Johnson, Rose E. Haas, Scott M. (Lanie) Johnson, Dane R. (Tamara) Johnson, Jeff L. (Dawn) Johnson, and Kelley M. (Michael) Reale; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
