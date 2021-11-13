VINCENT, Ala. — Byron Holloway, 63, of Vincent, Alabama, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Byron was in the banking industry for many years. He was always a down-to-earth person who had a passion for golf and being surrounded by friends.
Byron’s survivors are his loving parents, Paul and Donna Holloway; fiancé Cindy Brown; sons Alex Holloway (Jennifer) and Curtis Whitney (Nikki); brothers Paul “Bud” Holloway (Cindi) and Marty Holloway (Sandy); grandchildren Kash Holloway, Ashton, Izzy, Christian and Tylar; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and Charlotte Whitney, mother to Alex.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
