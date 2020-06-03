Byron “Michael Thomas” Midkiff, 26, of Owensboro went to be with his Lord and Savior at home surrounded with his family, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born in Nashville, Tenn., on December 14, 1993 to Cynthia Christal Clark and Byron Dale Midkiff.
Michael Thomas is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Billy Clark; his paternal uncle, William Douglas Lynch; his paternal aunt, Pamela Darlene Lynch.
Along with his parents, Michael Thomas is survived by his maternal grandmother, Cookie Clark; and his paternal grandmother, Jean Midkiff; his uncle, Colburn (Jane) Clark, a special cousin, Campbell Jane Clark; his aunt, Kelly (Jimmy) Fischer; his uncle, Bruce (Jackie) Midkiff; his maternal great-uncle, Ed (Mary) Fenwick; along with numerous cousins, who loved him very much.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral
Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Midkiff. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Byron Michael Thomas Midkiff and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
