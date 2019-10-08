Byron Monroe Woodward, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home with his wife by his side. Born Nov. 17, 1945, in Daviess County to the late James Monroe Woodward and Eunice Lynch Woodward, he was brave in the face of a harsh disease and faced it with dignity on his own terms.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Woodward also was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Groves and Jean Compton; brother James Carroll Woodward; and niece Kathy Woodward.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of almost 50 years, Nicole Girvin Woodward; sons Wes Woodward of Indianapolis and Ryan Woodward (Brian) of Pittsburgh; and the light of his world, granddaughter Quinn Woodward.
Byron graduated from Owensboro High School and then attended Burnside-Ott Flying School in Miami, Florida. He also attended Western Kentucky University where he became a lifelong Hilltopper fan. Byron enjoyed gardening, travel, baseball trips with his family, especially sporting events at WKU. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.
The family will be having a private ceremony at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation (www.wkusports.com) or charity of choice.
Memories and condolences for the family of Byron Woodward may be left at www.glenncares.com.
