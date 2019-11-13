Byron S. Clark passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2019.
Byron retired from General Electric and MPD. He was a proud Kentucky Colonel and a dedicated member of Gideons International. He loved hiking, fishing, visiting state parks and spending time with family. Byron and his wife, Frances, were longtime members of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church in Owensboro.
Dear son of the late Byron and Betty Clark; beloved husband of the late Frances M. Clark; cherished father of Byron S. (Tami) Clark II and Kathryn A. Clark; loving grandfather of Katie (Tyler) Rideout and Trevor Clark; and brother of the late Phillip Clark, Barbara and David Clark.
Visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Thursday, Nov. 14. Funeral service immediately following at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO, 63122. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association are greatly appreciated. www.boppchapel.com.
