C. Lee Schroader, 86, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on October 20, 1935, in Ohio County to the late Roscoe and Eunice Schroader. He was an insurance agent through Commonwealth Insurance Company. Lee loved God, his family, and animals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Stephenson; son, Chris Schroader; grandsons, Paul Murphy & Tyler Schroader; and a granddaughter, Jenny Murphy.
Survivors include his daughters, Donna Schroader, Joyce Rae Derington, and Tammi Hudgins; grandchildren, Aaron Moseley, Andrew Derington, and Luke Geftos; great-grandchildren, Nathan Moseley, Issac Moseley, Halana Moseley, and Aidan Derington Murphy; and great-great-grandchild, M.J. Moseley Burchfield.
Services will be at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
