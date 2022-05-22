C. Michael Ray, 71, of Owensboro, died on Saturday at his residence. He was retired from G.E. and he was a member of Central City Church Of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Joyce Ray; Sons Kevin Michael Ray (Shirley) of Nortonville, Clinton Allen Ray (Destiny) of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Nicholas Omar Ray (Danielle) of Owensboro; siblings Wayne (Cheryl) Sprague of Auburn, Illinois, Monty Roberts (Bonnie) of Louisville, Theresa Adkins (Morris) of Depoy, Linda Miller (Steve) of Rockford, Illinois, Brenda Ray of Rockford, Illinois, Johnny Ray of Madisonville, Bobby Ray (Joyce) of Earlington.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Burial: New Salem Cemetery, Nortonville.
Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
