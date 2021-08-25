CEDAR HILL, Tenn. — C.U. Revlett, 82, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, formerly of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Northcrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tennessee. Charles Ulmer Revlett was born May 16, 1939, in Sacramento to the late J.B. and Gladys Myrl Dame Revlett, was married to the former Sherril Ann Hoagland on Dec. 21, 1962, and was better known as C.U. to both his family and friends. C.U. was a farmer, attended Heads Free Will Baptist Church in Cedar Hill and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed working on cars, caring for his dog and best friend, Bear, and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, C.U. was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Wayne Revlett, and by a sister, Karen Baumer.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Sherril Revlett; two sons, the Rev. Brett Revlett (Terri) of Cedar Lake, Indiana, and Chad Revlett (Molly) of Cedar Hill; a daughter, Christi Burden (Mark) of Sacramento; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Linda Parrot of St. Louis, Connie Ellis (James) of Sacramento, Judy Miller (Billy) of Bremen and Jane Revlett of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Graveside services will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Sacramento with his son, the Rev. Brett Revlett officiating. There will be no public visitation. A celebration of life service for C.U. will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Friends may visit with C.U.’s family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for C.U.’s family.
The C.U. Revlett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 257, Sacramento, KY 42372.
