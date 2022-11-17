GRANDVIEW, INDIANA — Cai Anthony Parsley, 25, of Grandview, Indiana died Monday, November 14, 2022.
Survivors: his children, Zoey, Caizer, and Hazeleigh Parsley; his children’s mother, Marissa Alvey; his parents, Jennifer and Ronnie Schrieber; his brother, Diago (Alexa) Parsley; his sisters, Allie and Elsie Schreiber; maternal grandparents, David and Jane Parsley and Danny and Kathy Schreiber; and paternal grandmother, Ruth Wilson.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
