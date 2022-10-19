Caleb James Stovall, 29, of Locust Grove, Georgia passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Caleb loved playing video games, driving fast, and working on cars. He found joy in making people laugh.
He leaves behind his two sons, Aiden and Anakin Stovall; the mother of his children, Ashley Stovall; his mother, Jill Stovall; and his two younger sisters, Mariah and Michaela Stovall.
He also had many friends in Georgia and Kentucky that meant the world to him.
Caleb will be forever loved and missed.
Commented