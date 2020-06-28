Calvert William “Bill” Harmon, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Aug. 1, 1954, in Daviess County to the late Calvert and Sudie Burden Sharp, Bill was a loving and compassionate person who took care of the handicapped and disabled. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially NASCAR, and working on cars. Bill was employed at Wholesale Tire, where he had worked his way up to manager.
In addition to his parents, Bill also was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy and Gene Harmon; and a grandson, Jeffrey Davis III.
Survivors include his sons, Calvert William “Bill” Harmon II (Sara) and Joey Harmon; daughters Christy and Elizabeth Harmon, Ashley Mendoza (Darwin), Chelsea Young and Misty Cook (Jody); 18 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service with limited attendance will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A public visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friends and family shall wear appropriate personal masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Bill Harmon; c/o Calvert Harmon II.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bill may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented