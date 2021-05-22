BEAVER DAM — Calvin L. Leisure Jr., 66, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his residence. He was a U.S. Air Force and National Guard veteran, serving during the Vietnam era, and was a farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Leisure; brother Ricky Leisure; and sisters Carla Taylor, Jean Davis and Virginia Ross.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy: Ohio County Food Pantry, 2370 State Route 1414, Hartford, KY 42347.
