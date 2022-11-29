GREENVILLE — Calvin Ray Reeves, 97, of Greenville, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. He was an Army veteran serving in World War II and was a member of Vernal Grove Baptist Church. He was a school bus driver for the Muhlenberg County Board of Education and was a farmer all of his life.
Survivors: daughter, Doris (Ray) Scott, and sons, Joe (Sue) Reeves and Marion “Peanut” (Susan) Reeves.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Vernal Grove Church Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
