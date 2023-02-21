Calvin Schroader, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. He was born May 27, 1951, to the late Shelby and Elma Schroader. Calvin was a quirky man with many interests, including music, photography, and his favorite actor, Woody Allen. He enjoyed his farming work and loved the outdoors. The Smoky Mountains and Eastern Kentucky were some of his favorite places to visit.
In addition to his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by his uncles, Monty and Woodrow Cummings.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 48 years, Mary Ann Schroader; sisters-in-law, Barbara and Nola Pierce; brother-in-law, Kenny (April) Pierce; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a dear friend, Steve Cooper.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family c/o Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Commented