BEAVER DAM — Cameron Dean Phillips, infant son of Sarah Beth Morris and Jonnie Phillips, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Robin Easterling.
Survivors include parents, Sarah Beth Morris and Jonnie Phillips; sister, Addison Bickett; maternal grandmother, Norma Jean Goff; and maternal great-grandfather, Perry Easterling.
Graveside services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
