HARNED — Cameron Drake Roberson, 21, of Harned, died November 20, 2021 at University of Louisville Hospital. He was a pipefitter with Local 502 and a member of Hudson Community Church.
Survivors include his mother, Laura Diehl Roberson; father and stepmother, Greg and Sara Roberson; brother, Zach Roberson; step-sister, Shelbi Clark; grandparents, Jim and Marcella Diehl and Doris Roberson; and step-grandmother, Sheila Johnson.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hudson Community Church. Burial: Hudson Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: animal shelter or rescue group.
