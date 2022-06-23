Cameron Lee Campbell, 19 of Owensboro passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at his home. Born in Owensboro on November 19, 2002, he was the son of Christa Campbell Calloway and Danny Pollard, Jr. Cameron loved attending church and was a member of the Apostolic Lighthouse. He was a very loving, outgoing person and never met a stranger. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family. Cameron was especially fond of his younger nieces and cousins.
Surviving are his parents; his siblings, Jaymen (Bethany) Embry; Kirstie (Josh) Vanover, Micah Campbell and Allie Campbell; his grandparents, Gary and Judy Campbell and Kathy and Roy Leonard; his nieces, Haydon, Riley, Reagan, Chloe, and Caitlyn Embry; his fiancée, Savannah Coker; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, church family, and friends.
Services were held Thursday with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
