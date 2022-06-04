CENTRAL CITY — Camillia Elizabeth Rhodes, 89, of Central City, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of the Church of God of Prophecy Church in Central City.
Survivors: children, Lois (Larry) Majors, Elaine Rhodes, Ann (Danny) Heggen, Mary Brown, Carolyn (Earl) Stanley, and Lawrence (Becky) Rhodes, and sisters, Anna Dean Wells and Georgia Mae Mitchell.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at New Hope Cemetery in Moorman. Burial will follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
