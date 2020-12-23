HAWESVILLE — Candace “Kandi” Dawn Summerall, 44, of Hawesville, passed away Dec. 21, 2020, at Perry County Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 11, 1976, in Tell City to the late Paul and Debra Halley Coyle. Kandi was a homemaker and a member of Blackford Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, John Summerall; daughters Shae East and Ebonee East; son John-Paul Summerall; and grandparents Pete and Lois Snyder and was expecting her first grandchild.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Blackford Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Gibson & Son Funeral Home to help offset costs.
