BEAVER DAM — Candace Paulson, 56, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Ohio County Hospital. She was a homemaker and a member of River of Life Worship Center in Fordsville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ted Simmons, and her husband, Steve E. Paulson.
Survivors include her companion, Mark Masterson; children, Tyler Roach, Simon Paulson, Breeana Roach, and Raven Paulson; her mother, Wanda Simmons; and grandchildren, Heaven Roach, Arianna Roach, Jocelyn Roach Potts, Addison Potts, and Kylie Potts.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville, with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
