Candice “Candy” Lanette Pate, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born September 23, 1960, in Daviess County to Wayne Marlowe and Doris Wilkey Worthington. Candy was a member of First Baptist Church of Owensboro. She loved animals, especially horses. But most of all, she loved being around children.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Joshua Kellems in 2020 and Beau Kellems in 2022, and a brother, Steven Marlowe in 2004.
She is survived by two sons, Lucas Wayne Kellems and Brett Nathaniel Pate; mother, Doris Worthington; father, Wayne Marlowe; sisters, Eve Sapp (Greg), Stephani Cockerell, Lori Anderson (Mark), and Allison Green (Brian); a brother, Darrin Marlowe (Paula); and an uncle, Paul Marlowe (Nurani).
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Brushy Fork Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented