Candice Durham, 39, of Calhoun, passed away on February 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on January 12, 1983, to Joe and Sheila Durham. She loved her children and loved others in her life fiercely. Candice could fill a room with her laughter, enjoyed music, and spending time with her friends, who were like family to her, especially Leslie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph “Joe” Durham.
Survivors include her mother, Sheila Johnson Durham (Johnny Corum); three children, Grant Kirtley, Raylan Crabtree, and Cylas Crabtree; brother, Patrick Durham (Trish); sister, Crystal Hagerman (Michael); nieces and nephews, Kyle, Whitney (Brad), Molly, Kaylee, Kendal, Christian, and Jaclyn; and one great-niece, Adeline.
The memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented