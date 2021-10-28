OLATON — Candy Delayne Maiden Wilson, 57, of Olaton, died on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at her home. Candy worked for the Ohio County Board of Education until her illness.
Survivors include husband, Terry Wilson; sons, Nicholas (Stephanie) Wilson and Lucas Wilson; stepdaughter, Amanda Wilson; mother, Jonell “Jodi” White; brothers, Carl (Sandy) Swift and Charles E. Maiden, Jr.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Wilson Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
