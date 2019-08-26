EVANSVILLE -- Captain Kenneth Earl McFelea, 86, of Evansville and formerly of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his residence with his wife by his side. Born Sept. 12, 1932, in Green County to the late Patrick and Ora Dobson McFelea, Ken grew up in Milltown, Indiana. He was a patriot who was devoted to the country he proudly and respectfully served as a U.S. Coast Guardsman for 31 years. He was passionate about the American Restoration Movement and worked alongside many of its prominent leaders to unify Christianity by restoring the New Testament Church. He also taught that belief in God and belief in scientific principles are compatible, and he extended hospitality to people he both knew well and those he had just met.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brother, Herman McFelea, and sister, Ovada Habermel.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 23 years, Joni Taylor McFelea; daughter, Kathy Lee and husband Ray, of Owensboro; son, Kenneth "Buddy" Earl McFelea Jr. and wife Dana, of Owensboro; five grandchildren: Jason Lee (Becca), Rachael Roberts (David), Matthew Lee, Zachary McFelea (Natalie), and Joshua McFelea; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine Archibald; numerous nieces and nephews.
Ken's service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial with full military honors will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from Noon until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Shriners Hospital for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Memories and condolences for the family of Captain Ken McFelea may be left at www.glenncares.com.
