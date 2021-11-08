GREENVILLE — Captola McGehee Miller, 97, pf Greenville, died Saturday November 6, 2021 in the Owensboro Muhlenberg Community Hospital Long Term Care Unit. She was a homemaker and member of Carter Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her five children, Brenda (Larry) Vincent, Tom (Carolyn) Miller,
Wendell (Sherri) Miller, Bonnie (Sid) Fitch,
Brent (Tammy) Miller;
sisters, Louise Carver and Helen Sullivan;
and brothers, Gene McGehee and Billy McGehee.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Carter Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville. Burial: Carter Creek Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. at the church. Gary’s Funeral Home will be in charge of the service.
