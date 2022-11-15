Carl A. Payne, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born August 3, 1946, in Owensboro to the late Herman J. and Pauline Kauffeld Payne. Mr. Payne was US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Utica, and he loved to shoot trap and skeet.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Jeannie Payne, who passed away in January 2017. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Aileen Payne, Joan Adkins, Joseph Leo Payne, Nancy Crowe, William Payne, Beverly Payne, and Herman Payne, Jr.
Survivors include his brother, Robert (Martha) Payne; nephew, Mark (Gwen) Payne; companion, Carolyn Suzie Vandiver; along with many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church near Utica, with Father Mark Buckner officiating. Burial will be in St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass Wednesday at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Payne.
