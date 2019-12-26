MEMPHIS — Carl Albert “Pete” Roemer Jr., 85, completed his life’s journey on Dec. 1, 2019, in Memphis. Pete Roemer was born on Aug. 17, 1934, in Hamilton Ohio, the son of Carl Henry and Isabelle Rose (Tendam) Roemer. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1953 where he was a proud member of the Big Blue basketball team. Pete married Susan Weinman in 1954. They had three daughters, Carla, Candi and Cris.
Pete had a strong work ethic at a young age. His earliest job, at age 7, was helping the janitor sweep floors and clean chalk boards at his elementary school. He also helped his grandfather and uncles at their market, delivering groceries on his bike. He was employed by Champion Paper Company and Sealtest Foods in Hamilton, Ohio. In 1972 he was promoted to plant engineer and transferred to Memphis.
Pete and Nancy Meyers Taylor were married in 1978. Pete added to his family, “Nancy’s boys,” Chris and Bruce. Pete and Nancy founded NPR Inc. — operating multiple Fantastic Sam’s franchise locations in Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana while living in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
He loved living on the water, watching sports and working in his yard. Music became an important time of his day in his last years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Betty Ann Roemer Schalk and Marilyn Ruth Roemer Hampton. He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 41 years, Nancy; his children, Carla Sue (Steve) Vied, of Owensboro; Candice Lee (Stan), of Collierville, Tennessee; Crista Lynn (David) Hoeksema, of Davenport, Iowa; Christopher Maurice Taylor, of Memphis, and Bruce Eugene (Melissa) Taylor, of Groves, Texas; Kathy Taylor and his daughters’ mother, Susan Weinman Roemer. He also leaves his grandchildren, Stephanie Vied, Emily (Jeffrey) Beach, Matthew (Madeline) Vied, Joshua (Jackie) Smith, Jason (Brittany) Smith, Bart (Calie) Smith, Grant (Morgan) Smith, Kelsey Hoeksema, Kate (Aaron) Barnholt and Ty Hoeksema; Troy, Kelly and Gabe Taylor. He also leaves behind many memories with his great-grandchildren, Lynnlee, Lucy, Hunter, Marley, Walker, Corinne, Porter and Brody Smith; Charlotte and Barrett Vied; James, Wilder and Roemer Beach.
The family would like to thank their friends and family for their prayers and support during this difficult, final season of his life when he struggled with Alzheimer’s disease. Thanks also to the wonderful staff of Page Robbins Adult Day Facility.
Pete donated his brain and spinal cord tissue to Briggs Institute Brain Bank for Alzheimer’s and Neurological Research at San Antonio, Texas.
A memorial service and celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Dec. 29, at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. with service to follow. The Rev. Greg Darden will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any Alzheimer’s Research or the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro, 401 Frederica St. Ste. B203, Owensboro KY 42303.
