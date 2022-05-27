Carl Bennett “Benny” Elmore, 75, of Utica, passed away May 25, 2022, at home. He was born in East Chicago, Indiana April 6, 1947, to the late Glenn Carl and Opal Bennett Elmore. Benny grew up in Centertown and lived in Pleasant Ridge. He drove a truck over the road for many years. Benny then spent ten years as a security guard at Perdue Farms before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, being around friends and church family, spending time with his family, and was a member of Central Grove Baptist Church.
Benny was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Elmore; son, Billy Elmore; and sister, Sue White Embry.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Leon) Whitehouse, Angie (Bobby) Lindsey, and Becky Elmore; stepdaughters, Terri (Brian) Tierney and Kim (Stephen) Midkiff; stepson, Clint (Suellen) Stevens; grandkids, Kristin Geary, Nikki Singh, Felicia Shephard, Alicen Worth, Tyler Stevens, Samantha Tierney, Regan Stevens, Avery Stevens, Hannah Martin, and Elliot Burden; and great grandkids, Lexi Shephard, Elliott Geary, Landon Shephard, Layla Shephard, Dylan Geary, Laettner Shephard, Ledger Shephard, and Simmie Singh.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Bells Run Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
