CALHOUN — Carl Clark 75, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Carl Roger Clark was born November 16, 1944, in McLean County to the late Dewey Hobson and Settie Ozetta Ratliff Clark. Carl was a farmer, a member of the McLean County Cattlemen’s Association and a long-time supporter of McLean County 4-H. He enjoyed riding horses and was an avid University of Kentucky sports fan.
Survivors include a daughter, Jenny Toor (Ray) of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Brianna Hawley, Elizabeth Toor and John Mark Toor; his companion, Shirley Towler of Owensboro; a brother, Dewey H. Clark, Jr. of Calhoun; a sister, Martha Horn of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Smith-Ratliff Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Carl’s family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Carl’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Carl’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Carl Clark family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County 4-H; P.O. Box 265; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
