Carl D. Hayden, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born Dec. 8, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Ruben and Fairy Cox Hayden, Carl graduated from Owensboro Technical High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War, during which time he developed a love for woodworking, which continued all his life. He was an avid supporter of the Salvation Army and would often make wooden items and donate them for resale. Carl was an avid reader and also loved gardening.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hayden also was preceded in death by his two brothers and three sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Linda Wilkerson Hayden; five children, Curtis “Corky” Hayden (Lori), Kathy Likens, Ruben Hayden, Frank Hayden (Theresa), all of Owensboro, and Donald Hayden of Brownsburg, Indiana; sister Margaret Blincoe; brothers James “J.R.” Hayden (June), Marvin Hayden (Faye), Frank Hayden and Samuel “Spud” Hayden; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for Carl Hayden are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Salvation Army, 235 South Ewing Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Carl may be left at www.glenncares.com.
