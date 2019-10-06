Carl Daniel Saltzman, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 15, 1943, in Minooka, Illinois, to the late Blymer and Virginia Harrison Saltzman.
He retired from the Pipefitters Union. Carl was a member of Pellville Baptist Church but grew up in Zion Baptist Church. Carl graduated from Fordsville High School and studied business law at Brescia College. He was a member of Local Union 633 of Owensboro, where he served as a secretary, president, and an assistant business agent. He quickly excelled in construction management, and his knowledge and abilities took him all over the world to work on projects from the United Kingdom, Holland, Norway and Mexico. He often spoke fondly on his time of travels. He was loved by his friends and family and will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Natalie Parriger; son Brent Saltzman; brother George Saltsman; and a sister, Merle Ann Ralph.
Survivors include his son, Daniel Saltzman; daughters Abbie Smith (Jacob) and Jessie Short (Marcus); six grandchildren; aunt Mary Fredericks; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow in Cates Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Norton Children's Hospital, Dept. 86140, P.O. Box 950183, Louisville, KY 40295-0183.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
