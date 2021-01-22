Carl Donahoo, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital. He was born June 3, 1931, in Calhoun to the late Carl and Zelma Rightmyer Donahoo. He retired from OMU and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed gardening, horse races at Ellis Park, nature and animals. Carl was well known for his taxidermy work.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Donahoo; one son, Jan Donahoo (Stephanie); daughter Belinda Dufrene (Emile); grandsons Nick Garner (Gypsy) and Adam Garner (Megan); and two great-grandchildren, Shay Garner and Adelyn Garner.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Disabled American Veterans, 1809 Grimes Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
