Carl Edward Ray, 81, of Philpot, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 23, 1940, in Union County to the late Morton Franklin Ray and Pauline Shelton Ray. He graduated from Morganfield High School and later attended Brescia College.
Carl began his career with Chevron Oil Company before eventually starting his own business. He owned and operated his company, Petroleum Contractors, for many years until his retirement in 1998. After retirement, he became interested in growing and grafting pecan trees and served as the President of the Kentucky Nut Growers Association for five years. He also completed the Master Gardener program. Carl spent most of his days outdoors and was an animal lover. In his leisure, he enjoyed reading, gardening, and operating his backhoe, but his greatest joy was spending time at his lake and feeding his fish every day.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Ray.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Pat Johnson Ray; his daughter, Kellie Hamilton (Jeff); grandson, Cole Hamilton; granddaughter, Rachel Gaddis (Josh); two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Gaddis and Weston Gaddis; brother, James Ray (Nadine); sister, Brenda Green (Frank); and several nieces and nephews.
Carl was of the Christian faith and attended Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. His family asks that expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the church or a charity of your choice.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
