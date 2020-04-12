Carl Emmanual Wall, 67, of Philpot, died in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky on April 9, 2020. Carl was born in Daviess County on Feb. 19, 1953, to the late Ishmal Wall and Mary Wall Baker. He loved his UK wildcats, NASCAR, farming, his John Deere tractor collection and his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by a brother, Tony Wall; and a sister, Mary Morris.
Carl is survived by his wife, Rose, of 37 years; his sons, Dale Hamilton, Terry (Shelly) Hamilton, Randy (Laura) Hamilton; daughters Kim (Tony) Bryant and Sandy (Victor) Baker; grandchildren Justin (Rachel) Hamilton, B.J. (Alex) Hamilton, Jake (Laura) Bryant, Victor (Maddie) Baker, Thomas Baker; and great grandchildren, Aiden and Asher Hamilton. He is also survived by his siblings, Bobby (Pat) Wall, Helen Ann Carter and Virginia Bowlds.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Kim and all the staff at Hospice of Western Kentucky.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, at www.cecilfuneralhome.com with private burial at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral home.com.
Commented