Carl F. Roberts, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. He was born in Daviess County to the late Otto and Sudie Barnett Roberts. Mr. Roberts was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of World War II.
He retired from General Electric after 35 years of service, but his real passion was farming. The farm is still in the family, and he took pride in the heritage of passing it along. Mr. Roberts was a longtime member and deacon at Dawson Baptist Church.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Alma Louise Roberts, in 2003; a grandson, Jason Bubba Roberts, in 2003; and a brother, Arnold Roberts, in 2017.
He is survived by a son, Michael Roberts (Sherion) of Philpot; a daughter, Amy E. Merritt (Darrell) of Owensboro; a grandson, Dustin Roberts (Elizabeth) of Philpot; great-grandson, Jace Louis Roberts; a sister, Judy M. Alvey of Huntingburg, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will be at Cates Cemetery in Whitesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sunrise Children's Services, 300 Hope Street, P.O. Box 1429, Mt. Washington, KY 40047 or Dawson Baptist Church, 5880 KY-54, Philpot, KY 42366.
Mr. Robert's children would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the staff and nurses at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center for the excellent care provided to their father.
Memories and condolences for the family of Carl F. Roberts may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented