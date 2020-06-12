Carl Flowers, 88, of Philpot, died at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Carl was born Aug. 8, 1931, in Albany, Kentucky, to the late Willie B and Nina Stockton Flowers. He retired as a Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force, serving in both Korea and Vietnam.
In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Virginia Flowers; and two brothers, Alva and Kendrick Flowers
Carl is survived by his children, Ron (Wanda) Flowers, Karen Cooper, William (Nancy) Flowers and Katherine Bigger; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Dan Flowers; and six nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church, with burial following at Karns Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church home. Those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives.
