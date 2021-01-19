LEWISPORT — Carl Frederick Freyvogel, 76, of Lewisport, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Owensboro on April 14, 1944, to the late Donald and Marjorie Lambert Freyvogel. Carl was a member of Lewisport United Methodist Church and retired from Dal-Tile after 46 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. serving his country during the Vietnam War and a member of V.F.W. Post 5186. Carl enjoyed Kentucky basketball, horseback riding, boating, Harley Davidson Motorcycles and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Faye Wettstain Freyvogel in 2014.
Survivors include his daughters, Wendy Freyvogel and Stacy Freyvogel; a very special son, Ryan Freyvogel; a granddaughter, Taylar Shultz; sister, Diane Freyvogel (JR) Kirk and son Sean (Charly) Taylor; sister in law, Sue (Steve) Whitsell and her children Angela Bumm and Danny Whitsell along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport with Bro. Joe Kim officiating. Burial will follow in Lewisport Cemetery with full military honors. Carl’s family will be greeting friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Dream Riders of Kentucky, INC, 4705 Winkler Rd. Philpot, KY 42366. Share your memories and condolences with Carl’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Those attending Carl’s visitation or service shall wear appropriate facial coverings and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.
A special thank you to Dr. Mohammed Sayed and staff for the care provided to Carl.
