DRAKESBORO — Carl Glendon Hill, 84, of Drakesboro, died Monday, Aug.10, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He worked on the river boats until he retired. He was a member of Riverside Church, the church of his childhood.
He is survived by three sisters, Carolyn Sue Fleming of Belton, Lois McElwain of Penrod, and Janice Stover of Drakesboro; and one brother, Kenneth Wayne (Brenda) Hill of Drakesboro.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
