Lewisport — Carl H. “Buck” Adkins, of Lewisport, passed away Saturday at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on April 27, 1938, in Hawesville to the late Joe and Ettie Husk Adkins. Carl was a lifelong farmer for the Stephen Emmick family in Lewisport. Buck and Stephen’s relationship was built on honesty and respect for one another. Nearly all of the farmers in the local area knew Buck. Hard work is all he ever knew. When Buck had time off from the farm, he enjoyed being at home with his loving wife and family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanie; brothers, Russell and Joe Adkins; sisters, Ethel Lodgson, Ruby Grant and Nola Oost.
Buck is survived by his sons, Richard, Dennis and Gary (Kenda) Adkins; grandchildren, Julie Adkins and Devin Adkins; sister, Rosa McCaslin; sister-in-law, Jean Keown along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport, with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Buck’s family will be greeting friends at the funeral home Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Share your memories and condolences with Buck’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
