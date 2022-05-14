CENTERTOWN — Carl James Addington, 87, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Signature Health Care in Hartford. He was born September 4, 1934, in Ohio County, the son of the late Earl James and Girtie Jackson Addington.
Carl was a member of the Beaver Dam Baptist Church and a member of the United Mine Workers of America Local 1178. He was a coal miner and farmer and had retired from both.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Neal, and granddaughter, Melinda Lou Neal.
Survivors include his wife, Ella Louise Addington; son, Gerald Brent Addington (Ann); daughters, Janet Carol Schirtzinger (David) and Debra Carline Ford (Jeff); five grandchildren, Ashley Bryant (Lee), Sarah Cook (Dennis), Nick Addington (Christina), Jessicah Lafferty (Nick), and Caleb Ford (Laken); great-grandchildren, Killian House, Emma Addington, Lucy Addington, Molly Addington, Stella Addington, Gracie Cook, Alex Cook, Trey Cook, Ellah Lafferty, Truvy Lafferty, and Liza Lafferty; brothers, Milton Addington (Sherry), Valkye Addington (Alice), and Alton Addington (Elaine); and sisters, Ruby Evans (Ray), Vonell Kirk (Bill), Sheila Loney (Mike), and Elmeta Blakenship.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Dr. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Centertown Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
