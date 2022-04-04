Carl James Davis Jr., 75, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 29, 1946, in Valdosta, Georgia to the late Carl James Davis Sr. and Lucille Brown Davis. Carl was a retired Master Sergeant for the U.S. Air Force and was retired from Kimberly Clark
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kayla Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Davis; son, Carl J. (Michelle) Davis III; grandchildren, Nikolai Davis (Amelia) and Quinntin Davis (Lauren); and a brother, Wayne (Kathy) Davis.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation is from 10 a.m.. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502 or the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
