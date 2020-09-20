FORDSVILLE — Carl Keown, 72, of Fordsville, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home. He was born in Rockvale to the late Gilbert and Ola Mae Keown. He was an Army veteran, a truck driver and a member of Newton Springs Baptist Church. He loved to watch Westerns and military channels. He also loved drag racing and hunting. He was preceded also in death by his wife, Barbara Keown; and a brother, Warren Douglas Keown.
He is survived by a son, George (Krista) Keown of Fordsville; a daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Seaton of Beaver Dam; eight grandchildren, Micheal Seaton, Samantha (Brian) Lee, Ashton Keown, Alexis Keown, Victoria Keown, Jessica (Shelby) Greenlee, Kristen Calloway and Hadley Mae Keown; seven great-grandchildren, Brayden, Jossalyn, Uriah, Camden, Anderson, Kendrick and Asher; brothers Larry (Nancy) Keown of Fordsville and Roger (Shelly) Keown of Hawesville; and sisters Sandra (Bob) Wilson of Valdosta, Georgia, and Doris (Wayne) Wilson of Fordsville.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Newton Springs Baptist Church in Fordsville. Burial will follow in Newton Springs Cemetery with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville and after noon Tuesday at the church.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited, and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines. Messages of condolence may be made at www.gearycares.com.
