Carl L. Mercer, 85, of Utica, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born May 8, 1938, in Daviess County to the late B.L. “Baum” Mercer and Nellie Young Mercer.
Carl was a farmer and a lifetime member and deacon of Panther Creek Baptist Church.
He was one of the originators of the National Farm Machinery Show Tractor Pull and one of the owners of TNT Motorsports. Carl was inducted into the Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2010.
He was a former director of the Federal Land Bank and P.C.A. and a Farm Bureau director.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Mercer, and sister, Joyce McDonald.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bette Jo Mercer; son, Carlus Mercer (Stacy); other children, John McDonald (Nancy), Byron McDonald (Andrea), and Michelle Green (Jeff); grandchildren, Jason Mercer and Kristy Rodgers (David); three great-grandsons, Blaine, Judson, and Levi Rodgers; and other grandchildren, Caitlin, Harper, and Preston McDonald.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Panther Creek Baptist Church Walkway Fund, 7146 Highway 431, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented