Carl L. Pendley, 87, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Eagerly awaiting reunion with his father, Ambrose E. Pendley and mother Jimmie Mae McGregor Pendley; older siblings Carston Foley Pendley, Everett Bonel Pendley and Grace Ludema Guy.
His survivors include a sister, Rita (Shelby) Dunn; two daughters, Leesa Pendley and Carla (Stuart) Latham; and two grandchildren, Cameron Latham and Hope Latham. He was well-loved and will be profoundly missed.
Carl joined the Navy after attending Muhlenberg Central High School and was a proud veteran of the Korean War, following in the footsteps of his brothers who served during World War II. Carl loved playing and watching tennis and enjoyed listening to bluegrass music. He spent many years in various aspects of the building industry, starting carpentry as a child with his father and brothers. Later, he worked for Wickes Lumber Co., starting as a sales manager and later as a district manager. He worked with his brothers in Pendley Brothers Construction, property development with Tom Day and Doug Pendley and as a real estate broker in his ReMax franchise.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Heartland Villa for their care of Carl and his sister as well as their kindness to our family. Carl participated in the Willed Body Program of the University of Louisville, he will be contributing to education and research.
For this reason, there will not be a funeral service or burial, but there will be a memorial service potluck at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Bells Run Baptist Church, 3969 Taffy Road, Whitesville. (Pleasant Ridge). All friends and family are welcome. Instead of flowers or gifts, please consider a memorial donation to Parkinson's Research, Hospice or Hydrocephalus Association.
Commented