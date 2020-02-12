COXS CREEK — Carl Lee Ransom, 86, of Coxs Creek, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born Nov. 10, 1933, in Pleasant Ridge to the late James and Pearl Bivin Ransom. Carl retired from the U.S. Navy after 23 years working as a chief boiler inspector and then went on to retire after 20 years from the State of Kentucky as a boiler inspector. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church in Coxs Creek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Charles and Jerry Ransom.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Jane Greenwell Ransom; two sons, William Lee Ransom of Florida and Carl Ray Ransom of Nebo; two daughters, Michelle Wiggins (Rick) of Beech Grove and Rhonda Mattingly of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Ricky Eade Jr. of Texas, Brandon Sylvester of Alabama, Amanda Fackler (Phillip), Ray J. Ransom Jr., Evan Mattingly (Alexys), Olivia Rebecca Mattingly and Ethan Mattingly; one great-grandson, Matthew Fackler; sister Shelby Husk; sister-in-law Nell Ransom; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside service and burial with military honors will be 11 a.m. EST Friday at the Kentucky Veterans Central Cemetery in Radcliff. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
