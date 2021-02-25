DRAKESBORO — Carl Lendell Mason, 64, of Drakesboro, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
He was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Dollar General Store.
Survivors include his son, Carlton Mathis Mason; brother Melvin Chester Mason; and sisters Martha Jane Starks and Carol Denise Stoudemire.
Service: Private. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday at Bibbs Funeral Home Chapel, Greenville.
Family and friends attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives/guidelines. Those in attendance are required to wear appropriate protective masks throughout the duration of all services.
