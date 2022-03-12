DRAKESBORO — Carl Lloyd McKenney, 76, of Drakesboro, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at 6:05 a.m. at Greenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bowling Green. He was a fork lift operator at Supervalu in Greenville and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors: wife, Eva McPherson McKenney; sons, Chris McKenney, David (Jessica) McKenney, and Brandon (Amelia) McKenney; and sister, Faye (Tom) Baker.
Service: 1 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Allens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
